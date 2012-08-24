MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.96 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.97 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.01 pct 3 DAY 07.96 08.00 pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.39 pct 1 MONTH 08.37 08.62 pct 3 MONTH 08.69 08.94 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.218 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.210 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 24 Aug 8.8500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2075 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1963 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0745 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.95/08.13 2 Month - 07.92/08.10 3 Month - 07.90/08.03 6 Month - 07.84/07.94 9 Month - 07.82/07.90 1 Year - 07.80/07.82 2 Year - 07.35/07.37 3 Year - 07.18/07.20 4 Year - 07.14/07.17 5 Year - 07.14/07.17 7 Year - 07.14/07.24 10 Year - 07.16/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.