Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.99 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.02 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.20 08.42 pct 1 MONTH 08.41 08.64 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.98 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.189 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.194 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Aug 8.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2150 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2249 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0780 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.95/08.14 2 Month - 07.90/08.09 3 Month - 07.90/08.05 6 Month - 07.82/07.91 9 Month - 07.79/07.87 1 Year - 07.76/07.78 2 Year - 07.31/07.34 3 Year - 07.15/07.18 4 Year - 07.12/07.15 5 Year - 07.12/07.15 7 Year - 07.13/07.23 10 Year - 07.15/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.