Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.99 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.98 08.02 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.20 08.42 pct
1 MONTH 08.41 08.64 pct
3 MONTH 08.71 08.98 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.189 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.194 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 30 Aug 8.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.2150 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2249 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0780 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.14
2 Month - 07.90/08.09
3 Month - 07.90/08.05
6 Month - 07.82/07.91
9 Month - 07.79/07.87
1 Year - 07.76/07.78
2 Year - 07.31/07.34
3 Year - 07.15/07.18
4 Year - 07.12/07.15
5 Year - 07.12/07.15
7 Year - 07.13/07.23
10 Year - 07.15/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.