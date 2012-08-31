Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.00 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.00 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.99 08.04 pct 3 DAY 08.00 08.04 pct 14 DAY 08.25 08.43 pct 1 MONTH 08.47 08.66 pct 3 MONTH 08.71 08.95 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.230 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.241 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Aug 8.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.2113 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2174 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0868 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.94/08.14 2 Month - 07.91/08.10 3 Month - 07.90/08.05 6 Month - 07.87/07.98 9 Month - 07.83/07.91 1 Year - 07.81/07.83 2 Year - 07.39/07.41 3 Year - 07.22/07.25 4 Year - 07.17/07.21 5 Year - 07.17/07.19 7 Year - 07.17/07.27 10 Year - 07.19/07.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.