Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.98 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.01 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.37 08.58 pct 3 MONTH 08.64 08.89 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.222 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.216 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Sep 8.7750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1929 pct 182 days t-bill 8.2036 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0775 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.96/08.11 2 Month - 07.94/08.10 3 Month - 07.93/08.04 6 Month - 07.88/07.96 9 Month - 07.84/07.90 1 Year - 07.80/07.82 2 Year - 07.38/07.40 3 Year - 07.21/07.23 4 Year - 07.17/07.20 5 Year - 07.16/07.18 7 Year - 07.17/07.27 10 Year - 07.19/07.29 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.