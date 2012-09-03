Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.98 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.98 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.97 08.01 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.14 08.36 pct
1 MONTH 08.37 08.58 pct
3 MONTH 08.64 08.89 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.222 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.216 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 3 Sep 8.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1929 pct
182 days t-bill 8.2036 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0775 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.96/08.11
2 Month - 07.94/08.10
3 Month - 07.93/08.04
6 Month - 07.88/07.96
9 Month - 07.84/07.90
1 Year - 07.80/07.82
2 Year - 07.38/07.40
3 Year - 07.21/07.23
4 Year - 07.17/07.20
5 Year - 07.16/07.18
7 Year - 07.17/07.27
10 Year - 07.19/07.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.