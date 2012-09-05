Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.30-07.40
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.66 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.73 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.64 07.71 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.05 08.31 pct
1 MONTH 08.38 08.57 pct
3 MONTH 08.56 08.84 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.197 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.180 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Sep 8.7000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1603 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1628 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0603 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.09
2 Month - 07.86/08.05
3 Month - 07.88/08.02
6 Month - 07.83/07.93
9 Month - 07.77/07.86
1 Year - 07.74/07.77
2 Year - 07.34/07.37
3 Year - 07.18/07.21
4 Year - 07.15/07.18
5 Year - 07.14/07.17
7 Year - 07.16/07.26
10 Year - 07.18/07.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.