Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.18 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.36 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.16 07.22 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.01 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.54 pct 3 MONTH 08.56 08.82 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.159 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.160 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Sep 8.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1298 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1471 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0500 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/08.07 2 Month - 07.89/08.05 3 Month - 07.90/08.01 6 Month - 07.83/07.91 9 Month - 07.78/07.85 1 Year - 07.74/07.76 2 Year - 07.34/07.36 3 Year - 07.19/07.22 4 Year - 07.16/07.19 5 Year - 07.15/07.18 7 Year - 07.16/07.26 10 Year - 07.19/07.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.