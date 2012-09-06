Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.00
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.18 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.36 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.16 07.22 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.01 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.54 pct
3 MONTH 08.56 08.82 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.159 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.160 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Sep 8.6750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1298 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1471 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0500 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/08.07
2 Month - 07.89/08.05
3 Month - 07.90/08.01
6 Month - 07.83/07.91
9 Month - 07.78/07.85
1 Year - 07.74/07.76
2 Year - 07.34/07.36
3 Year - 07.19/07.22
4 Year - 07.16/07.19
5 Year - 07.15/07.18
7 Year - 07.16/07.26
10 Year - 07.19/07.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.