Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.55
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.53 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.55 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.49 07.58 pct
3 DAY 07.51 07.61 pct
14 DAY 08.07 08.30 pct
1 MONTH 08.34 08.57 pct
3 MONTH 08.57 08.85 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.192 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.201 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Sep 8.6500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1150 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1283 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0747 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.95/08.12
2 Month - 07.91/08.09
3 Month - 07.91/08.04
6 Month - 07.84/07.94
9 Month - 07.80/07.88
1 Year - 07.77/07.80
2 Year - 07.37/07.41
3 Year - 07.24/07.28
4 Year - 07.22/07.25
5 Year - 07.21/07.24
7 Year - 07.23/07.33
10 Year - 07.25/07.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.