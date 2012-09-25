Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.29 08.49 pct 1 MONTH 08.56 08.69 pct 3 MONTH 08.72 08.83 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.153 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Sep 8.8000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0940 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0714 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0057 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.98/08.08 2 Month - 07.92/08.02 3 Month - 07.87/07.96 6 Month - 07.79/07.87 9 Month - 07.72/07.80 1 Year - 07.70/07.71 2 Year - 07.28/07.30 3 Year - 07.17/07.19 4 Year - 07.14/07.16 5 Year - 07.13/07.15 7 Year - 07.15/07.23 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.