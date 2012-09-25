Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.05 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.08 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.29 08.49 pct
1 MONTH 08.56 08.69 pct
3 MONTH 08.72 08.83 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.153 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Sep 8.8000 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0940 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0714 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0057 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.98/08.08
2 Month - 07.92/08.02
3 Month - 07.87/07.96
6 Month - 07.79/07.87
9 Month - 07.72/07.80
1 Year - 07.70/07.71
2 Year - 07.28/07.30
3 Year - 07.17/07.19
4 Year - 07.14/07.16
5 Year - 07.13/07.15
7 Year - 07.15/07.23
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.