Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.03 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.01 08.07 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.29 08.46 pct 1 MONTH 08.48 08.64 pct 3 MONTH 08.58 08.76 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.170 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 26 Sep 8.8125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1224 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1165 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0214 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.97/08.07 2 Month - 07.93/08.03 3 Month - 07.88/07.95 6 Month - 07.79/07.86 9 Month - 07.72/07.78 1 Year - 07.67/07.70 2 Year - 07.26/07.29 3 Year - 07.15/07.18 4 Year - 07.12/07.15 5 Year - 07.12/07.14 7 Year - 07.14/07.23 10 Year - 07.17/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.