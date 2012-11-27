Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.28 pct
1 MONTH 08.21 08.47 pct
3 MONTH 08.44 08.74 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.204 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.191 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Nov 8.9750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1842 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1711 pct
364 days t-bill 8.1057 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.01/08.11
2 Month - 08.00/08.09
3 Month - 07.96/08.04
6 Month - 07.86/07.93
9 Month - 07.78/07.84
1 Year - 07.74/07.76
2 Year - 07.31/07.34
3 Year - 07.16/07.19
4 Year - 07.15/07.18
5 Year - 07.15/07.17
7 Year - 07.18/07.25
10 Year - 07.20/07.27
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.