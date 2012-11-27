Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.04 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.21 08.47 pct 3 MONTH 08.44 08.74 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.204 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.191 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Nov 8.9750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1842 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1711 pct 364 days t-bill 8.1057 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.01/08.11 2 Month - 08.00/08.09 3 Month - 07.96/08.04 6 Month - 07.86/07.93 9 Month - 07.78/07.84 1 Year - 07.74/07.76 2 Year - 07.31/07.34 3 Year - 07.16/07.19 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.15/07.17 7 Year - 07.18/07.25 10 Year - 07.20/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.