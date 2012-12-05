Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.32 pct 1 MONTH 08.29 08.50 pct 3 MONTH 08.50 08.77 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.171 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.171 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 5 Dec 8.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1694 pct 182 days t-bill 8.1567 pct 364 days t-bill 8.0603 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.00/08.10 2 Month - 07.99/08.07 3 Month - 07.95/08.02 6 Month - 07.83/07.90 9 Month - 07.77/07.82 1 Year - 07.72/07.75 2 Year - 07.30/07.33 3 Year - 07.15/07.17 4 Year - 07.13/07.16 5 Year - 07.13/07.15 7 Year - 07.15/07.23 10 Year - 07.18/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.