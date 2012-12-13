Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.33 pct
1 MONTH 08.33 08.50 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.72 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.168 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.160 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 13 Dec 9.0750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1518 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1363 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0395 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.96/08.06
2 Month - 07.94/08.03
3 Month - 07.89/07.97
6 Month - 07.77/07.84
9 Month - 07.69/07.76
1 Year - 07.66/07.68
2 Year - 07.25/07.28
3 Year - 07.10/07.13
4 Year - 07.10/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.12
7 Year - 07.12/07.20
10 Year - 07.14/07.22
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.