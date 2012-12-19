Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.15
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.11 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.11 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.13 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.32 08.46 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.58 pct
3 MONTH 08.64 08.79 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.151 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.154 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 19 Dec 9.0500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1591 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1361 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0100 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.99/08.09
2 Month - 07.96/08.05
3 Month - 07.90/07.99
6 Month - 07.78/07.85
9 Month - 07.70/07.76
1 Year - 07.66/07.68
2 Year - 07.27/07.29
3 Year - 07.17/07.19
4 Year - 07.17/07.19
5 Year - 07.17/07.19
7 Year - 07.21/07.29
10 Year - 07.23/07.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.