Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.18 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.16 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.11 08.16 pct
3 DAY 08.13 08.18 pct
14 DAY 08.40 08.58 pct
1 MONTH 08.53 08.76 pct
3 MONTH 08.72 08.94 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.104 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.107 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Dec 9.0350 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1838 pct
182 days t-bill 8.1320 pct
364 days t-bill 8.0189 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.06/08.16
2 Month - 07.96/08.04
3 Month - 07.89/07.96
6 Month - 07.74/07.81
9 Month - 07.65/07.72
1 Year - 07.62/07.64
2 Year - 07.23/07.25
3 Year - 07.13/07.15
4 Year - 07.13/07.16
5 Year - 07.14/07.16
7 Year - 07.16/07.24
10 Year - 07.18/07.26
Last quoted by contributors
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.