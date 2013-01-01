Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.23 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.19 08.24 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.22 08.45 pct
1 MONTH 08.38 08.61 pct
3 MONTH 08.61 08.88 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.988 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.997 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Jan 8.9500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1274 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0909 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9991 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.04/08.14
2 Month - 07.93/08.03
3 Month - 07.91/08.01
6 Month - 07.70/07.78
9 Month - 07.60/07.67
1 Year - 07.59/07.61
2 Year - 07.20/07.22
3 Year - 07.10/07.12
4 Year - 07.10/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.12
7 Year - 07.12/07.20
10 Year - 07.14/07.22
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.