Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY 08.04 08.09 pct
14 DAY 08.28 08.43 pct
1 MONTH 08.43 08.58 pct
3 MONTH 08.67 08.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.950 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.933 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Jan 8.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0950 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0500 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9081 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.99/08.09
2 Month - 07.87/07.97
3 Month - 07.87/07.97
6 Month - 07.67/07.75
9 Month - 07.57/07.65
1 Year - 07.58/07.60
2 Year - 07.21/07.24
3 Year - 07.11/07.14
4 Year - 07.13/07.15
5 Year - 07.14/07.17
7 Year - 07.17/07.25
10 Year - 07.19/07.27
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.