Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.14 08.36 pct 1 MONTH 08.33 08.54 pct 3 MONTH 08.53 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.901 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.907 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 8 Jan 8.7125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0824 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0132 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8722 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.96/08.06 2 Month - 07.86/07.96 3 Month - 07.87/07.96 6 Month - 07.65/07.73 9 Month - 07.57/07.64 1 Year - 07.57/07.59 2 Year - 07.23/07.25 3 Year - 07.15/07.18 4 Year - 07.17/07.19 5 Year - 07.18/07.21 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.23/07.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.