Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.03 08.08 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.30 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.48 pct
3 MONTH 08.52 08.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.900 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.897 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jan 8.7125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0588 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9905 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8799 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.93/08.02
2 Month - 07.85/07.94
3 Month - 07.86/07.95
6 Month - 07.62/07.69
9 Month - 07.55/07.62
1 Year - 07.55/07.57
2 Year - 07.20/07.23
3 Year - 07.13/07.15
4 Year - 07.14/07.17
5 Year - 07.16/07.18
7 Year - 07.19/07.27
10 Year - 07.21/07.29
Last quoted by contributors
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.