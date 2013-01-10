Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.10 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.06 08.31 pct 1 MONTH 08.24 08.48 pct 3 MONTH 08.48 08.75 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.885 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.880 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jan 8.7125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0230 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9759 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8272 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.91/08.00 2 Month - 07.86/07.94 3 Month - 07.87/07.95 6 Month - 07.63/07.69 9 Month - 07.55/07.61 1 Year - 07.55/07.57 2 Year - 07.23/07.25 3 Year - 07.16/07.18 4 Year - 07.17/07.20 5 Year - 07.18/07.20 7 Year - 07.20/07.28 10 Year - 07.22/07.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.