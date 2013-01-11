Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.06 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.09 pct
3 DAY 08.04 08.09 pct
14 DAY 08.00 08.28 pct
1 MONTH 08.27 08.50 pct
3 MONTH 08.54 08.80 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.862 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.869 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jan 8.6875 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0000 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9848 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8485 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.92/08.01
2 Month - 07.85/07.94
3 Month - 07.87/07.95
6 Month - 07.62/07.69
9 Month - 07.54/07.61
1 Year - 07.53/07.55
2 Year - 07.21/07.23
3 Year - 07.15/07.17
4 Year - 07.17/07.19
5 Year - 07.18/07.21
7 Year - 07.20/07.28
10 Year - 07.22/07.30
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.