Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.08 08.32 pct
1 MONTH 08.26 08.50 pct
3 MONTH 08.51 08.73 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.803 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.803 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Jan 8.7125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9817 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9501 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7689 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.88/07.97
2 Month - 07.80/07.90
3 Month - 07.82/07.91
6 Month - 07.59/07.66
9 Month - 07.50/07.57
1 Year - 07.48/07.50
2 Year - 07.17/07.19
3 Year - 07.10/07.12
4 Year - 07.11/07.13
5 Year - 07.12/07.14
7 Year - 07.14/07.22
10 Year - 07.16/07.24
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.