Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.22 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.37 08.55 pct
3 MONTH 08.58 08.77 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.818 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.833 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 15 Jan 8.7313 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9679 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9161 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7677 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.86/07.96
2 Month - 07.78/07.88
3 Month - 07.81/07.91
6 Month - 07.58/07.65
9 Month - 07.49/07.57
1 Year - 07.49/07.51
2 Year - 07.18/07.20
3 Year - 07.09/07.12
4 Year - 07.10/07.12
5 Year - 07.10/07.13
7 Year - 07.13/07.21
10 Year - 07.15/07.23
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.