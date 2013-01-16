Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.30 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.44 08.54 pct 3 MONTH 08.61 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.867 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.881 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 8.7188 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9720 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9166 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7876 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.91/08.01 2 Month - 07.84/07.93 3 Month - 07.89/07.98 6 Month - 07.67/07.75 9 Month - 07.58/07.65 1 Year - 07.57/07.59 2 Year - 07.25/07.28 3 Year - 07.15/07.18 4 Year - 07.15/07.18 5 Year - 07.15/07.18 7 Year - 07.18/07.26 10 Year - 07.20/07.28 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.