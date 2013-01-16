Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.10-08.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.30 08.41 pct
1 MONTH 08.44 08.54 pct
3 MONTH 08.61 08.73 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.867 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.881 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jan 8.7188 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9720 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9166 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7876 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.91/08.01
2 Month - 07.84/07.93
3 Month - 07.89/07.98
6 Month - 07.67/07.75
9 Month - 07.58/07.65
1 Year - 07.57/07.59
2 Year - 07.25/07.28
3 Year - 07.15/07.18
4 Year - 07.15/07.18
5 Year - 07.15/07.18
7 Year - 07.18/07.26
10 Year - 07.20/07.28
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.