Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.15 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.29 08.41 pct 1 MONTH 08.41 08.51 pct 3 MONTH 08.59 08.70 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.869 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.837 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jan 8.7188 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9555 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9501 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7539 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/07.98 2 Month - 07.85/07.93 3 Month - 07.92/07.99 6 Month - 07.68/07.74 9 Month - 07.60/07.65 1 Year - 07.56/07.58 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.14/07.17 4 Year - 07.14/07.17 5 Year - 07.14/07.17 7 Year - 07.17/07.25 10 Year - 07.19/07.27 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.