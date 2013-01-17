Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.05-08.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.08 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.05 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.29 08.41 pct
1 MONTH 08.41 08.51 pct
3 MONTH 08.59 08.70 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.869 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.837 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jan 8.7188 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9555 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9501 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7539 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/07.98
2 Month - 07.85/07.93
3 Month - 07.92/07.99
6 Month - 07.68/07.74
9 Month - 07.60/07.65
1 Year - 07.56/07.58
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.14/07.17
4 Year - 07.14/07.17
5 Year - 07.14/07.17
7 Year - 07.17/07.25
10 Year - 07.19/07.27
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.