Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.26 08.44 pct 1 MONTH 08.36 08.55 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.853 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jan 8.7563 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9597 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9477 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7321 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.83/07.93 2 Month - 07.80/07.89 3 Month - 07.88/07.98 6 Month - 07.65/07.73 9 Month - 07.55/07.63 1 Year - 07.54/07.57 2 Year - 07.23/07.26 3 Year - 07.13/07.16 4 Year - 07.13/07.16 5 Year - 07.13/07.16 7 Year - 07.15/07.23 10 Year - 07.17/07.25 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.