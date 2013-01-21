Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.06 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.08 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.09 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.26 08.44 pct
1 MONTH 08.36 08.55 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.92 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.853 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.865 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Jan 8.7563 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9597 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9477 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7321 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.83/07.93
2 Month - 07.80/07.89
3 Month - 07.88/07.98
6 Month - 07.65/07.73
9 Month - 07.55/07.63
1 Year - 07.54/07.57
2 Year - 07.23/07.26
3 Year - 07.13/07.16
4 Year - 07.13/07.16
5 Year - 07.13/07.16
7 Year - 07.15/07.23
10 Year - 07.17/07.25
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.