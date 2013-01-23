Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.10 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.23 08.39 pct 1 MONTH 08.31 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.74 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.873 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.867 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jan 8.7375 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9729 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9328 pct 364 days t-bill 7.7593 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.82/07.91 2 Month - 07.82/07.90 3 Month - 07.92/07.98 6 Month - 07.66/07.72 9 Month - 07.57/07.62 1 Year - 07.55/07.57 2 Year - 07.24/07.26 3 Year - 07.14/07.17 4 Year - 07.14/07.16 5 Year - 07.14/07.16 7 Year - 07.16/07.24 10 Year - 07.18/07.26 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.