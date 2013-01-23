Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.09 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.23 08.39 pct
1 MONTH 08.31 08.49 pct
3 MONTH 08.74 08.92 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.873 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.867 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jan 8.7375 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9729 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9328 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7593 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.82/07.91
2 Month - 07.82/07.90
3 Month - 07.92/07.98
6 Month - 07.66/07.72
9 Month - 07.57/07.62
1 Year - 07.55/07.57
2 Year - 07.24/07.26
3 Year - 07.14/07.17
4 Year - 07.14/07.16
5 Year - 07.14/07.16
7 Year - 07.16/07.24
10 Year - 07.18/07.26
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.