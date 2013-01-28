Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 08.00-08.10
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.09 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.10 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 08.06 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.21 08.40 pct
1 MONTH 08.31 08.52 pct
3 MONTH 08.62 08.87 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.866 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 28 Jan 8.6625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9665 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9315 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7758 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.81/07.90
2 Month - 07.80/07.90
3 Month - 07.87/07.96
6 Month - 07.65/07.72
9 Month - 07.57/07.64
1 Year - 07.56/07.57
2 Year - 07.24/07.25
3 Year - 07.14/07.16
4 Year - 07.14/07.16
5 Year - 07.14/07.17
7 Year - 07.16/07.24
10 Year - 07.18/07.26
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.