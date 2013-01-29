Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.95-08.05
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.07 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.07 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 08.04 08.10 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.27 08.40 pct
1 MONTH 08.37 08.50 pct
3 MONTH 08.67 08.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.866 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.847 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 29 Jan 8.6125 pct
(1305 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1305 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9338 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9004 pct
364 days t-bill 7.7398 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.82/07.91
2 Month - 07.84/07.93
3 Month - 07.89/07.96
6 Month - 07.66/07.72
9 Month - 07.60/07.65
1 Year - 07.57/07.59
2 Year - 07.25/07.27
3 Year - 07.16/07.19
4 Year - 07.17/07.19
5 Year - 07.17/07.19
7 Year - 07.19/07.27
10 Year - 07.21/07.29
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.