Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.84 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.85 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.06 08.20 pct
1 MONTH 08.22 08.36 pct
3 MONTH 08.64 08.81 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.893 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.912 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 31 Jan 8.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9404 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9250 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8204 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.81/07.91
2 Month - 08.05/08.15
3 Month - 07.90/08.00
6 Month - 07.70/07.76
9 Month - 07.63/07.69
1 Year - 07.63/07.64
2 Year - 07.32/07.34
3 Year - 07.25/07.27
4 Year - 07.26/07.28
5 Year - 07.26/07.28
7 Year - 07.27/07.35
10 Year - 07.29/07.37
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.