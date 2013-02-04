Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.82 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.81 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.79 07.85 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.27 pct 1 MONTH 08.28 08.41 pct 3 MONTH 08.73 08.92 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.934 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.939 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Feb 9.0438 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9543 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9235 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8288 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.81/07.89 2 Month - 08.05/08.14 3 Month - 07.92/07.98 6 Month - 07.72/07.78 9 Month - 07.65/07.70 1 Year - 07.64/07.65 2 Year - 07.34/07.36 3 Year - 07.28/07.30 4 Year - 07.28/07.30 5 Year - 07.29/07.30 7 Year - 07.30/07.38 10 Year - 07.32/07.40 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.