Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.82 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.81 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.79 07.85 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.27 pct
1 MONTH 08.28 08.41 pct
3 MONTH 08.73 08.92 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.934 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.939 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 4 Feb 9.0438 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9543 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9235 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8288 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.81/07.89
2 Month - 08.05/08.14
3 Month - 07.92/07.98
6 Month - 07.72/07.78
9 Month - 07.65/07.70
1 Year - 07.64/07.65
2 Year - 07.34/07.36
3 Year - 07.28/07.30
4 Year - 07.28/07.30
5 Year - 07.29/07.30
7 Year - 07.30/07.38
10 Year - 07.32/07.40
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.