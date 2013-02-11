Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.85 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.04 08.17 pct
1 MONTH 08.16 08.31 pct
3 MONTH 08.60 08.73 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.849 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.859 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Feb 9.2625 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9774 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9474 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8987 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.80/07.89
2 Month - 08.09/08.15
3 Month - 07.92/07.97
6 Month - 07.73/07.78
9 Month - 07.65/07.69
1 Year - 07.63/07.64
2 Year - 07.31/07.33
3 Year - 07.24/07.25
4 Year - 07.25/07.26
5 Year - 07.26/07.27
7 Year - 07.28/07.35
10 Year - 07.30/07.37
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.