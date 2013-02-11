Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.80 07.85 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.04 08.17 pct 1 MONTH 08.16 08.31 pct 3 MONTH 08.60 08.73 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.849 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.859 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Feb 9.2625 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9774 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9474 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8987 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.80/07.89 2 Month - 08.09/08.15 3 Month - 07.92/07.97 6 Month - 07.73/07.78 9 Month - 07.65/07.69 1 Year - 07.63/07.64 2 Year - 07.31/07.33 3 Year - 07.24/07.25 4 Year - 07.25/07.26 5 Year - 07.26/07.27 7 Year - 07.28/07.35 10 Year - 07.30/07.37 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.