Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.85 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.84 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.82 07.88 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.08 08.21 pct 1 MONTH 08.32 08.44 pct 3 MONTH 08.84 09.00 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.874 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.868 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Feb 9.4050 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9838 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9480 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8725 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.82/07.90 2 Month - 08.07/08.15 3 Month - 07.92/07.99 6 Month - 07.73/07.79 9 Month - 07.65/07.71 1 Year - 07.64/07.66 2 Year - 07.32/07.35 3 Year - 07.26/07.29 4 Year - 07.27/07.29 5 Year - 07.27/07.29 7 Year - 07.28/07.36 10 Year - 07.30/07.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.