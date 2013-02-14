Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.81 07.86 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.09 08.21 pct 1 MONTH 08.29 08.42 pct 3 MONTH 08.93 09.12 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.817 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.821 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 9.4700 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9758 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9503 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8559 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.83/07.90 2 Month - 08.05/08.12 3 Month - 07.90/07.96 6 Month - 07.70/07.76 9 Month - 07.62/07.66 1 Year - 07.60/07.61 2 Year - 07.29/07.30 3 Year - 07.22/07.24 4 Year - 07.23/07.25 5 Year - 07.24/07.25 7 Year - 07.25/07.33 10 Year - 07.27/07.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.