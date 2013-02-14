Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.85 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.85 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.81 07.86 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.09 08.21 pct
1 MONTH 08.29 08.42 pct
3 MONTH 08.93 09.12 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.817 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.821 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 14 Feb 9.4700 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9758 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9503 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8559 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.83/07.90
2 Month - 08.05/08.12
3 Month - 07.90/07.96
6 Month - 07.70/07.76
9 Month - 07.62/07.66
1 Year - 07.60/07.61
2 Year - 07.29/07.30
3 Year - 07.22/07.24
4 Year - 07.23/07.25
5 Year - 07.24/07.25
7 Year - 07.25/07.33
10 Year - 07.27/07.35
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.