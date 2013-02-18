Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.90 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.92 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.01 08.17 pct
1 MONTH 08.23 08.40 pct
3 MONTH 08.88 09.10 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.839 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.827 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Feb 9.6500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.9799 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9733 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8681 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.88/07.96
2 Month - 08.06/08.14
3 Month - 07.91/07.98
6 Month - 07.74/07.79
9 Month - 07.65/07.70
1 Year - 07.63/07.65
2 Year - 07.31/07.34
3 Year - 07.26/07.28
4 Year - 07.26/07.28
5 Year - 07.26/07.28
7 Year - 07.29/07.36
10 Year - 07.31/07.38
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.