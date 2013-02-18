Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-07.95 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.92 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.01 08.17 pct 1 MONTH 08.23 08.40 pct 3 MONTH 08.88 09.10 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.839 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.827 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Feb 9.6500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.9799 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9733 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8681 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.88/07.96 2 Month - 08.06/08.14 3 Month - 07.91/07.98 6 Month - 07.74/07.79 9 Month - 07.65/07.70 1 Year - 07.63/07.65 2 Year - 07.31/07.34 3 Year - 07.26/07.28 4 Year - 07.26/07.28 5 Year - 07.26/07.28 7 Year - 07.29/07.36 10 Year - 07.31/07.38 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.