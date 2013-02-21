Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.90-08.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.88 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.86 07.93 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.31 pct 1 MONTH 08.35 08.49 pct 3 MONTH 08.84 08.99 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.808 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.813 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 21 Feb 9.6750 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0242 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9821 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8945 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/07.97 2 Month - 08.09/08.14 3 Month - 07.91/07.96 6 Month - 07.75/07.77 9 Month - 07.65/07.69 1 Year - 07.62/07.64 2 Year - 07.29/07.31 3 Year - 07.23/07.25 4 Year - 07.24/07.26 5 Year - 07.24/07.26 7 Year - 07.27/07.33 10 Year - 07.28/07.35 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.