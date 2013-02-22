Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.92 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.89 07.93 pct 3 DAY 07.89 07.95 pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.25 pct 1 MONTH 08.32 08.44 pct 3 MONTH 08.88 09.08 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.814 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.801 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Feb 9.7500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0213 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9674 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8993 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/07.99 2 Month - 08.07/08.16 3 Month - 07.91/07.99 6 Month - 07.74/07.81 9 Month - 07.64/07.71 1 Year - 07.61/07.64 2 Year - 07.28/07.31 3 Year - 07.21/07.24 4 Year - 07.22/07.25 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.25/07.33 10 Year - 07.28/07.36 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.