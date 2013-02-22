Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.75-07.80
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.92 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.91 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.89 07.93 pct
3 DAY 07.89 07.95 pct
14 DAY 08.16 08.25 pct
1 MONTH 08.32 08.44 pct
3 MONTH 08.88 09.08 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.814 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.801 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 22 Feb 9.7500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.0213 pct
182 days t-bill 7.9674 pct
364 days t-bill 7.8993 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.90/07.99
2 Month - 08.07/08.16
3 Month - 07.91/07.99
6 Month - 07.74/07.81
9 Month - 07.64/07.71
1 Year - 07.61/07.64
2 Year - 07.28/07.31
3 Year - 07.21/07.24
4 Year - 07.22/07.25
5 Year - 07.22/07.25
7 Year - 07.25/07.33
10 Year - 07.28/07.36
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.