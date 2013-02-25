Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.85-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.90 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.90 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.87 07.92 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.05 08.21 pct 1 MONTH 08.21 08.37 pct 3 MONTH 08.97 09.14 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.790 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.798 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Feb 9.7000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0189 pct 182 days t-bill 7.9690 pct 364 days t-bill 7.8749 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.90/07.98 2 Month - 08.07/08.15 3 Month - 07.91/07.98 6 Month - 07.74/07.80 9 Month - 07.65/07.70 1 Year - 07.63/07.65 2 Year - 07.29/07.30 3 Year - 07.22/07.24 4 Year - 07.22/07.24 5 Year - 07.23/07.25 7 Year - 07.25/07.32 10 Year - 07.27/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.