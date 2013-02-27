Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.87 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.85 07.90 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.16 08.28 pct 1 MONTH 08.50 08.67 pct 3 MONTH 09.34 09.62 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.811 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.799 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 27 Feb 9.8250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.0624 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0037 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9063 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.93/08.03 2 Month - 08.06/08.16 3 Month - 07.90/08.00 6 Month - 07.72/07.80 9 Month - 07.61/07.69 1 Year - 07.60/07.62 2 Year - 07.26/07.29 3 Year - 07.18/07.21 4 Year - 07.18/07.21 5 Year - 07.18/07.21 7 Year - 07.20/07.28 10 Year - 07.22/07.30 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.