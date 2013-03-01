UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.50-07.55 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.89 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.89 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.85 07.90 pct 3 DAY 07.85 07.90 pct 14 DAY 08.13 08.30 pct 1 MONTH 08.60 08.77 pct 3 MONTH 09.21 09.56 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.853 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.908 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 1 Mar 9.9250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1277 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0257 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9197 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.48/08.60 2 Month - 08.06/08.15 3 Month - 07.89/07.96 6 Month - 07.73/07.80 9 Month - 07.63/07.70 1 Year - 07.61/07.64 2 Year - 07.28/07.31 3 Year - 07.22/07.24 4 Year - 07.22/07.25 5 Year - 07.22/07.25 7 Year - 07.24/07.32 10 Year - 07.26/07.34 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.