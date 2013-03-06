Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.85-07.90 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.71 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.76 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.75 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.18 08.34 pct 1 MONTH 09.00 09.20 pct 3 MONTH 09.28 09.55 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.862 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Mar 9.8500 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.1154 pct 182 days t-bill 8.0249 pct 364 days t-bill 7.9085 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 08.41/08.51 2 Month - 08.04/08.13 3 Month - 07.85/07.93 6 Month - 07.67/07.73 9 Month - 07.60/07.65 1 Year - 07.56/07.58 2 Year - 07.24/07.26 3 Year - 07.18/07.20 4 Year - 07.19/07.21 5 Year - 07.20/07.22 7 Year - 07.21/07.29 10 Year - 07.23/07.31 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.