Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.85-07.90
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.71 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.76 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.70 07.75 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.18 08.34 pct
1 MONTH 09.00 09.20 pct
3 MONTH 09.28 09.55 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.862 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 6 Mar 9.8500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1154 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0249 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9085 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.41/08.51
2 Month - 08.04/08.13
3 Month - 07.85/07.93
6 Month - 07.67/07.73
9 Month - 07.60/07.65
1 Year - 07.56/07.58
2 Year - 07.24/07.26
3 Year - 07.18/07.20
4 Year - 07.19/07.21
5 Year - 07.20/07.22
7 Year - 07.21/07.29
10 Year - 07.23/07.31
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.