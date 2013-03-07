Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.80-07.85
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.78 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.76 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.73 07.78 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.08 08.26 pct
1 MONTH 08.69 09.12 pct
3 MONTH 09.28 09.56 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.860 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.864 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 7 Mar 9.7750 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.1081 pct
182 days t-bill 8.0436 pct
364 days t-bill 7.9143 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 08.40/08.49
2 Month - 08.02/08.11
3 Month - 07.85/07.92
6 Month - 07.67/07.73
9 Month - 07.60/07.65
1 Year - 07.58/07.60
2 Year - 07.26/07.28
3 Year - 07.21/07.23
4 Year - 07.21/07.23
5 Year - 07.21/07.23
7 Year - 07.23/07.31
10 Year - 07.25/07.33
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.