Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.15
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.25 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.20 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 07.51 07.57 pct
1 MONTH 07.79 07.88 pct
3 MONTH 08.16 08.27 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.511 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.548 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 9 Jul 8.3500 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4557 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4642 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4435 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.24/07.32
2 Month - 07.31/07.38
3 Month - 07.33/07.38
6 Month - 07.37/07.42
9 Month - 07.47/07.53
1 Year - 07.54/07.56
2 Year - 07.46/07.49
3 Year - 07.50/07.53
4 Year - 07.55/07.58
5 Year - 07.57/07.60
7 Year - 07.61/07.68
10 Year - 07.64/07.71
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.