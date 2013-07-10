Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.80-07.00 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.21 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.44 07.58 pct 1 MONTH 07.73 07.90 pct 3 MONTH 08.04 08.21 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.525 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.522 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 10 Jul 8.4000 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4646 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4610 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4843 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.25/07.32 2 Month - 07.28/07.34 3 Month - 07.30/07.35 6 Month - 07.33/07.39 9 Month - 07.42/07.49 1 Year - 07.47/07.49 2 Year - 07.36/07.39 3 Year - 07.40/07.43 4 Year - 07.45/07.48 5 Year - 07.47/07.50 7 Year - 07.52/07.58 10 Year - 07.56/07.62 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.