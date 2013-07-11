Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.25-07.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.23 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.23 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.20 07.25 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 07.61 07.68 pct 1 MONTH 07.82 07.92 pct 3 MONTH 08.14 08.25 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.445 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.473 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 11 Jul 8.3825 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4524 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4485 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4676 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.27/07.36 2 Month - 07.30/07.39 3 Month - 07.32/07.40 6 Month - 07.35/07.42 9 Month - 07.43/07.51 1 Year - 07.49/07.52 2 Year - 07.38/07.41 3 Year - 07.40/07.43 4 Year - 07.43/07.46 5 Year - 07.45/07.48 7 Year - 07.49/07.56 10 Year - 07.53/07.60 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.