Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.20
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.16 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.17 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.16 07.21 pct
3 DAY 07.15 07.20 pct
14 DAY 07.55 07.64 pct
1 MONTH 07.77 07.94 pct
3 MONTH 08.09 08.28 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.473 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.529 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jul 8.3831 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 7.4555 pct
182 days t-bill 7.4759 pct
364 days t-bill 7.4927 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 07.29/07.38
2 Month - 07.32/07.40
3 Month - 07.34/07.41
6 Month - 07.40/07.46
9 Month - 07.49/07.57
1 Year - 07.53/07.55
2 Year - 07.44/07.46
3 Year - 07.46/07.48
4 Year - 07.48/07.50
5 Year - 07.49/07.52
7 Year - 07.53/07.61
10 Year - 07.56/07.64
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.