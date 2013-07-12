Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.10-07.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.17 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.16 07.21 pct 3 DAY 07.15 07.20 pct 14 DAY 07.55 07.64 pct 1 MONTH 07.77 07.94 pct 3 MONTH 08.09 08.28 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.473 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.529 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 12 Jul 8.3831 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 7.4555 pct 182 days t-bill 7.4759 pct 364 days t-bill 7.4927 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 07.29/07.38 2 Month - 07.32/07.40 3 Month - 07.34/07.41 6 Month - 07.40/07.46 9 Month - 07.49/07.57 1 Year - 07.53/07.55 2 Year - 07.44/07.46 3 Year - 07.46/07.48 4 Year - 07.48/07.50 5 Year - 07.49/07.52 7 Year - 07.53/07.61 10 Year - 07.56/07.64 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.