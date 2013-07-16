Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.88 pct
===========
* NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 09.09 09.23 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
1 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct
3 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.091 pct(1220 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.068 pct(1730 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jul 10.4250 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 9.2464 pct
182 days t-bill 9.1981 pct
364 days t-bill 9.1742 pct
For all the tenors please double click on.
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 10.00/10.25
2 Month - 09.90/10.11
3 Month - 09.74/09.95
6 Month - 09.14/09.32
9 Month - 08.84/09.02
1 Year - 08.76/08.84
2 Year - 08.30/08.37
3 Year - 08.21/08.28
4 Year - 08.12/08.20
5 Year - 08.09/08.16
7 Year - 08.07/08.16
10 Year - 08.05/08.14
Last quoted by contributors
Benchmark rate for OIS
Level by all contributors ,
List of contributors
For comparative Yield Analysis
* - 14D,1M & 3M NSE MIBID/MIBOR not updated as data not received from the source.
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.