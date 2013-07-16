Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.20-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 09.05 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.88 pct =========== * NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 09.09 09.23 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 1 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct 3 MONTH xx.xx xx.xx pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.091 pct(1220 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.068 pct(1730 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 16 Jul 10.4250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.2464 pct 182 days t-bill 9.1981 pct 364 days t-bill 9.1742 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.00/10.25 2 Month - 09.90/10.11 3 Month - 09.74/09.95 6 Month - 09.14/09.32 9 Month - 08.84/09.02 1 Year - 08.76/08.84 2 Year - 08.30/08.37 3 Year - 08.21/08.28 4 Year - 08.12/08.20 5 Year - 08.09/08.16 7 Year - 08.07/08.16 10 Year - 08.05/08.14 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis * - 14D,1M & 3M NSE MIBID/MIBOR not updated as data not received from the source. Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.