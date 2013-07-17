Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 07.40-07.50 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.42 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.07 08.24 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.77 09.06 pct 1 MONTH 09.12 09.43 pct 3 MONTH 09.49 09.81 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.121 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.051 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 17 Jul 10.1125 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 9.1833 pct 182 days t-bill 9.1365 pct 364 days t-bill 9.1245 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.80/10.00 2 Month - 09.84/10.00 3 Month - 09.75/09.91 6 Month - 09.10/09.25 9 Month - 08.77/08.91 1 Year - 08.72/08.78 2 Year - 08.21/08.28 3 Year - 08.18/08.23 4 Year - 08.12/08.19 5 Year - 08.12/08.18 7 Year - 08.08/08.17 10 Year - 08.06/08.15 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.