Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30
==========
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.58 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct
===========
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
--------- -------- ----------
OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.66 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.50 08.96 pct
1 MONTH 08.79 09.16 pct
3 MONTH 09.28 09.65 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.065 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.989 pct(1700 IST)
===========================
COMMERCIAL PAPER
===========================
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jul 9.9813 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.9924 pct
182 days t-bill 8.8282 pct
364 days t-bill 8.8641 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.10/09.34
2 Month - 09.22/09.36
3 Month - 09.24/09.39
6 Month - 08.76/08.95
9 Month - 08.60/08.69
1 Year - 08.59/08.64
2 Year - 08.07/08.12
3 Year - 08.04/08.09
4 Year - 08.02/08.07
5 Year - 08.00/08.05
7 Year - 07.98/08.07
10 Year - 07.96/08.05
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.