Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.58 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.60 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 07.58 07.66 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 08.50 08.96 pct 1 MONTH 08.79 09.16 pct 3 MONTH 09.28 09.65 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.065 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 7.989 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 18 Jul 9.9813 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 8.9924 pct 182 days t-bill 8.8282 pct 364 days t-bill 8.8641 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 09.10/09.34 2 Month - 09.22/09.36 3 Month - 09.24/09.39 6 Month - 08.76/08.95 9 Month - 08.60/08.69 1 Year - 08.59/08.64 2 Year - 08.07/08.12 3 Year - 08.04/08.09 4 Year - 08.02/08.07 5 Year - 08.00/08.05 7 Year - 07.98/08.07 10 Year - 07.96/08.05 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.