Indicative market rates
Call Money (closing) 06.50-06.55
Thomson Reuters MIOR 07.27 pct
Thomson Reuters MIBOR 07.29 pct
NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR
OVERNIGHT 07.26 07.30 pct
3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct
14 DAY 08.55 08.76 pct
1 MONTH 08.87 09.07 pct
3 MONTH 09.30 09.52 pct
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.101 pct(1215 IST)
Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.177 pct(1700 IST)
COMMERCIAL PAPER
FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 23 Jul 9.7125 pct
(1230 IST)
TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST)
91 days t-bill 8.5982 pct
182 days t-bill 8.7083 pct
364 days t-bill 8.5647 pct
Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST
1 Month - 09.70/10.00
2 Month - 09.66/09.95
3 Month - 09.64/09.90
6 Month - 08.99/09.17
9 Month - 08.94/09.06
1 Year - 08.89/08.94
2 Year - 08.34/08.39
3 Year - 08.24/08.29
4 Year - 08.20/08.26
5 Year - 08.18/08.24
7 Year - 08.16/08.24
10 Year - 08.14/08.22
Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing
on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a
holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not
be disseminated on Friday.