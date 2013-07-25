Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.25-06.30 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 08.38 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 08.68 pct =========== NSE MIBID NSE MIBOR --------- -------- ---------- OVERNIGHT 08.43 08.56 pct 3 DAY xx.xx xx.xx pct 14 DAY 09.19 09.90 pct 1 MONTH 09.23 10.04 pct 3 MONTH 09.63 10.28 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.286 pct(1215 IST) Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 8.202 pct(1700 IST) =========================== COMMERCIAL PAPER =========================== FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters 3-mth CP reference rate 25 Jul 11.1250 pct (1230 IST) TREASURY BILLS:(1230 IST) 91 days t-bill 10.8193 pct 182 days t-bill 10.5249 pct 364 days t-bill 9.9342 pct For all the tenors please double click on. Mumbai Overnight Indexed Swaps rates at 1700 IST 1 Month - 10.96/11.41 2 Month - 10.94/11.39 3 Month - 10.48/10.80 6 Month - 09.76/09.89 9 Month - 09.52/09.65 1 Year - 09.31/09.35 2 Year - 08.53/08.58 3 Year - 08.39/08.44 4 Year - 08.32/08.36 5 Year - 08.28/08.33 7 Year - 08.21/08.31 10 Year - 08.14/08.24 Last quoted by contributors Benchmark rate for OIS Level by all contributors , List of contributors For comparative Yield Analysis Note: If Friday is a holiday the 3 Day Mibid-Mibor fixing on Thursday will be for 4 days. Also, if Saturday is a holiday then the Overnight FIMMDA-NSE MIBID-MIBOR will not be disseminated on Friday.